JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $135.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CFR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a sell rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.5 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $107.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $92.55 and a one year high of $160.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $818,945. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 254,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,771,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $3,607,000. Finally, TPB Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the first quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

