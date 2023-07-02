JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Price Target to $50.00

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCB. TheStreet lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE MCB opened at $34.73 on Thursday. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $389.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.60. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $65.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75,508 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 760,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 255,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 556,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.