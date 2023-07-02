JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $37.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.04.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SNV stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,776.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,776.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.