JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $53.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WAL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WAL stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

