JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter & Co, Inc. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.26.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTR opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 156.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Inter & Co, Inc. has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $197.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 38.7% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 4,702,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 1,311,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,986,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,796 shares during the period. Phoenician Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,836,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 300,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 224,123 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

