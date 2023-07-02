JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $25.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.25.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU opened at $21.55 on Thursday. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.