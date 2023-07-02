JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Price Target to $13.00

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $21.54.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of ($140.02) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

