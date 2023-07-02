JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Price Target to $25.00

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance
EWTX opened at $7.75 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $28,506.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,213 shares in the company, valued at $64,195.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $28,506.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,254 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $28,960.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,437 shares of company stock worth $101,789. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 59,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 53,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
