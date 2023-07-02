JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target to $22.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

FHB opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.02.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. First Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $644,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,216,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,353,000 after purchasing an additional 190,688 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

