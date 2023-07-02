JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target to $22.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FHB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

FHB opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.02.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. First Hawaiian’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 530.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 31.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

