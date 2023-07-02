Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUYFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $55.35 on Thursday. Kering has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $65.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, and Qeelin brands.

