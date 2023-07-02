Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 43 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.8% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $237.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $238.28. The firm has a market cap of $444.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

