KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Lowered to $10.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.93.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KEY opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 391.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 21.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,491 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2,228.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,098 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

