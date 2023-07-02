Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after acquiring an additional 715,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $138.06 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.78.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

