Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 128.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

NYSE:KMB opened at $138.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 80.82%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

