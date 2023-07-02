KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.25

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.25 and traded as high as C$10.30. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.25, with a volume of 10,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.56.

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($1.06). The business had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$442.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.2726789 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is currently -32.73%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

