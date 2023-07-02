Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 117.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a negative net margin of 340.80%. The company had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,481 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,739,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,417,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

