Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $99.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.80. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

