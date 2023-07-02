Leeward Investments LLC MA Acquires 368,406 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,662,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,406 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.96% of Newmark Group worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $10,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,242 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 142.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,007,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 797,113 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 220.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 398,905 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $6.22 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

