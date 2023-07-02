Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys 36,233 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,233 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.53% of Amedisys worth $12,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Amedisys by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Amedisys by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Amedisys by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMED. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Sunday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.21.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMED opened at $91.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $131.32. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

