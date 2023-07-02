Leeward Investments LLC MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.4% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.06.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.