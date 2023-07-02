Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $11.61 Million Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,497 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in AZEK were worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AZEK by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AZEK by 848.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,756,000 after buying an additional 1,882,284 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in AZEK by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,613,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after buying an additional 1,111,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AZEK by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,316,000 after buying an additional 1,056,388 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in AZEK by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,126,000 after buying an additional 917,967 shares during the period.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.61. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $30.53.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.45 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $1,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,712.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $1,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,712.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,968.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $298,499,225. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Bank of America raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

