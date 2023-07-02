Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $13.29 Million Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DORM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $78.83 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

