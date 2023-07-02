Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $13.63 Million Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,455 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.35% of Premier worth $13,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Premier by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,686,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,589,000 after buying an additional 63,816 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Premier by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Premier by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,462,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,350,000 after buying an additional 143,127 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $38.98.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.91 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

