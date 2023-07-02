Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Leidos were worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Leidos by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.37. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $110.91.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

