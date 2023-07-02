Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.42% of MGP Ingredients worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MGPI opened at $106.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.68 and a 1-year high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 608 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $60,623.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,761,855.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $809,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,780,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,178,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 608 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $60,623.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,761,855.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,445 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.