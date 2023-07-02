Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,898 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $12,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after buying an additional 175,770 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 385,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 43,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

