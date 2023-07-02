Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,141 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.17% of F5 worth $13,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 582.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after acquiring an additional 549,127 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth $28,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,626,000 after buying an additional 124,265 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,739,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $393,772.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $765,636.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,101. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $146.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

