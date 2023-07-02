Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 2,984 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,111 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.43% of NuVasive worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.98.

NuVasive Stock Up 1.6 %

NuVasive stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Profile

(Free Report)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.