Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 3,095 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.42% of Carter’s worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of CRI stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.22. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

