Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 8,257 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.73% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,824,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,663,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,094,000 after purchasing an additional 601,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.