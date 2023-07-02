Leeward Investments LLC MA Trims Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,928,000 after buying an additional 2,982,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,613,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,211,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,409,000 after purchasing an additional 337,143 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

