Legacy Trust Has $650,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Legacy Trust lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 57,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5,991.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,033,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,639 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.74.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.