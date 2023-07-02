Legacy Trust Sells 1,255 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legacy Trust lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Legacy Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Legacy Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $445.71 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $446.61. The stock has a market cap of $332.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $424.22 and a 200-day moving average of $408.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

