LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.4% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $286.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $289.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.48 and its 200 day moving average is $199.87.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

