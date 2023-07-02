LGT Group Foundation Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.8% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $286.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $289.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.87. The stock has a market cap of $735.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on META. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

