LGT Group Foundation Boosts Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,827 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on STX. Mizuho lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $61.87 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $83.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.36.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.