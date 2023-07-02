LGT Group Foundation Boosts Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,071 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 565,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $21,308,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,358 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

WDC opened at $37.93 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

