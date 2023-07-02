LGT Group Foundation Buys 548 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,779,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

MCO stock opened at $347.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.89. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $351.06.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

