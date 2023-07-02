LGT Group Foundation Buys 8,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.16% of Vicor worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 51.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vicor by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vicor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Vicor news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $347,577.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vicor Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vicor from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday.

VICR opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.34. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $38.71 and a twelve month high of $82.39.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $97.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vicor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.