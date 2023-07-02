LGT Group Foundation Buys 83,043 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,311 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,043 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after acquiring an additional 816,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

