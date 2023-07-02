LGT Group Foundation Cuts Stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 371,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.83% of Mitek Systems worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

