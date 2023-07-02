LGT Group Foundation Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,696 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,889,000 after buying an additional 5,134,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,547,000 after buying an additional 2,752,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,794,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE SLB opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

