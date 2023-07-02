LGT Group Foundation Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in PayPal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Edward Jones cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

