LGT Group Foundation Cuts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,842 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM opened at $128.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.93 and a 1 year high of $134.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.81.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $413,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $413,501.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total transaction of $51,879.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,063.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,937 shares of company stock worth $8,707,980. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

