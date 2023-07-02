LGT Group Foundation Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $303.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

