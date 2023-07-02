LGT Group Foundation Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $211.26 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

