LGT Group Foundation Grows Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 226.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $288.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.28 and its 200 day moving average is $249.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.47.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,504 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,050. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SNA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Mkm raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.29.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

