LGT Group Foundation Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 594.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,425 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Welltower by 3,979.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Welltower by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

Welltower Trading Up 0.6 %

WELL opened at $80.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $86.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.