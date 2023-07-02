LGT Group Foundation Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $268,659,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 569,257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after acquiring an additional 346,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after acquiring an additional 286,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,281 shares of company stock worth $3,182,509 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $226.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

